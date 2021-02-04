This guy used some of his GameStonk money to bring fun to a children's hospital

The United States is still coming to terms with the GameStop stock price surge. As Wall Street rages at Reddit users for flipping their world upside down for a few days, some people who made it big out of the GameStop stock scenario are trying to help others out.

One 20-year-old Cornell student who managed to rake in thousands of dollars from the situation is now using some of his earnings to give six Nintendo Switch Lite consoles to young patients at the Children's Minnesota Hospital, according to CNN. The young man, Hunter Kahn, told CNN is that he wanted to bring some levity to the lives of kids at the Minneapolis hospital after he managed to cash in last week. Kahn, who ended up with $30,000, said on Instagram that he wanted to help others in his own way.

Pay it forward — "These events have highlighted a lot of corruption and with this transfer of power it is important that we don't become men in suits ourselves," Kahn said. "I am proud to announce my humble donation of 6 Nintendo Switches and games to go with them to the Children's Minnesota Hospital. Can't Stop. Won't Stop."

CNN reports that Kahn has also donated different video games, eShop cards, and other accessories, which cost him close to $2,000.

The cynics have arrived — Any time someone does something marginally good or kind, you will inevitably find one or two or a whole group of people trying to give the most cynical explanation for the good deed. In Kahn's case, some skeptically theorized that he was helping the children's hospital with entertainment gadgets because he "is just trying to get some charity in there to offset the capital gains tax." Others chimed in on Twitter with one agreeing, "Yeah. It's a good idea and I'm not upset he did it, I just wish we could stop pretending it's not a factor."

Even if it is true that Kahn is trying to shield himself from taxes — and that very well may be — we're still glad to see a person trying to help children have some fun during tough times. Our friendly suggestion to anyone questioning the intention behind a 20-year-old's small but thoughtful gesture of kindness is to direct that rage and skepticism at the actual giants on Wall Street or Robinhood who could do well with your ire.