A Travis Scott McDonald’s action figure is reselling for $55,000

Travis Scott is undoubtedly hip hop’s king of collaborations: He’s released products with Dior, Nerf, Reese’s Puffs, Hot Wheels, Fortnite, and countless other brands. But one of the rapper’s most notorious partnerships — besides his never-ending stream of Nike collabs — was his team-up with McDonald’s, where people could order a rebranded Quarter Pounder Meal (with added lettuce, bacon, a side of BBQ sauce, and a Sprite) as the Travis Scott meal.

Fans hungry for something more permanent from the collaboration were directed to the rapper’s website, which stocked nearly 100 co-branded products with McDonald’s. Scott’s range of merchandise, perhaps less tasteful than his actual meal, included apparel, a chicken nugget body pillow, and an action figurine of Scott eating his exclusive McDonald’s meal — the latter of which is now reselling for $55,000 on StockX.

Sicko mode — Now, before asking who would spend $55k on a rapper’s action figure — the sheer number of bidders would surprise you — it should be mentioned that Travis’ figurine was the most limited co-branded McDonald’s product, therefore making it the most coveted. The fast-food chain only released five of the action figures, given out to fans via a contest.

After releasing so many collaborative products — most of which have sold for thousands more than their retail price — Travis Scott’s name has become synonymous with exclusivity and value. Even those who aren’t fans of the rapper know there’s money behind items with his name involved, driving up demand for his partnerships like crazy.

Scott’s recent Fragment x Nike Jordan 1 High sneaker, which retailed for $200, is now reselling for $5,000. His chicken nugget body pillow, made in partnership with McDonald’s, is listed for up to $2,500, well above its initial $90 price — which frankly, is still too much to spend on bedding shaped like a chicken nugget. Truly, there’s a market meant solely for Scott-spawned goods, which resellers, fans, and even Travis himself are benefiting from.

McDonald's

Straight up sell-out — Yet even in comparison to Scott’s other products, $55,000 for an action figure is hard to justify. Collaborative McDonald’s tees bearing images of the same figurine are reselling just around their retail price, and the collectible model can’t be worn — at least, it isn’t meant to be worn — but with Travis fans, if there’s a will there’s a way.

When it comes down to it, someone will be spending $55,000 on the Travis Scott figurine, validating the purchase through its ultra-exclusivity or simply poor money management. The action figure will then likely be displayed in all its tiny glory (Travis Scott is taller in real life, the packaging clarifies).