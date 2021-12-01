Airbnb is hosting the 'Home Alone' house for one night this month

It’s officially December, which can only mean one thing: Time to queue up Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York on repeat (the franchise stops there, as far as we’re concerned). To celebrate, Airbnb has secured a one-night stay at the original McCallister family home outside Chicago later this month for four lucky super-fans. Not only that, but guests will be greeted by none other than Kevin’s older brother, Buzz (actor Devin Ratray), who swears he’s a changed man.

The booking window begins on December 7 at 1 p.m. CST, with guests staying at the house on December 12. Airbnb claims the one-night holiday getaway only costs $25, but we suspect some of those additional, infamous “taxes and fees” might bump that up a fair amount. At least you can rest easy know that, were the house to be broken into by bumbling bandits, the company apparently has a team dedicated to handling just that kind of thing. Check out some images from the home (alone) below:

Lots of appropriate amenities — Aside from the joy that would come simply from being able to stay in the McCallister house (which still seems very swanky), Airbnb promises a number of amenities to spruce up your stay, including booby trap projects, complimentary aftershave, a candlelit Chicago pizza and Kraft Mac n’ Cheese dinner, and even a meet-and-greet with a real, live tarantula. We assume you’ll be allowed to skip that last one, though. We certainly wouldn’t blame you.