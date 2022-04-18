Alex Jones and Infowars’ anti-gay-frog empire files for bankruptcy

Alex Jones, the infamous conspiracy theorist, has no more money to peddle Brain Pills and rumors that the U.S. government is turning frogs gay via our tap water. Yesterday, multiple of Jones’ companies including InfoWars, Prison Planet, and IWHealth filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as he continues to battle a defamation lawsuit filed by families of victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting.

According to the filing, InfoWars itself now only has between $0 and $50,000 in assets while owing between $1 million and $10 million. In March, Jones offered to pay each Sandy Hook family $120,000 to settle the case — a bargain they summarily refused, calling it “a transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook.”

Truly, a momentous day for fans of the baby-eating globalist satanic cabal everywhere.

The damage is done — As great as it feels to revel in Alex Jones’ financial misery on a Monday morning, it’s substantially tempered by the knowledge that his various fraudulent projects have already inflicted immeasurable damage on the American psyche. The patently batshit far-right conspiracy theories pushed by Jones and his cadre of likeminded weirdos are already integral parts of the larger misinformation landscape. The growing acceptance — or even just a tentative interest — in ideas like “false flag operations,” satanic string-pullers, and the religious fervor surrounding Donald Trump’s personality cult can be linked directly back to Jones’ InfoWars empire and its weaponization of social media.

Jones was integral to the proliferation of these and other dangerous, meritless accusations. Although reducing him to financial ruin is a satisfying and necessary push back against these kinds of bad faith actors, it can’t reverse the untold consequences that come from being allowed to profit off these beliefs for well over a decade. Alex Jones may be on his way to relative obscurity, but many of his unhinged claims remain festering within the American discourse.