Amazon announces new themed pop-up store to open in Seattle

Amazon is staying close for its latest themed pop-up store. The company is opening its sixth such outpost in Seattle, right next door to its recently opened “4-Star” shop. A window covering announcing the store was first spotted by GeekWire, and a listing on Amazon’s site confirms it’s coming in 2020.

What’s poppin at these pop-ups? — Amazon describes its pop-ups as “a themed selection of top brands, frequently updated.” Its Las Vegas shop is focused on cameras right now, while the rest in California, Colorado, Illinois, and Texas are all running with the Food Network. So far, neither the theme nor an opening date has been announced for Seattle.

The digital retail giant’s physical portfolio also includes 26 Amazon Go locations, 22 Amazon book stores, and 18 Amazon 4-Stars. As someone who just saw announcements of Bose and Opening Ceremony shutting down its stores yesterday alone, consider me bewildered by the current reality of retail .