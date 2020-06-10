Amazon has placed a one-year moratorium on police use of Rekognition

Amazon today announced it's implementing a one-year moratorium on police use of Rekognition, the retail and cloud service giant's facial-recognition technology.

"We’re implementing a one-year moratorium on police use of Amazon’s facial recognition technology. We will continue to allow organizations like Thorn, the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and Marinus Analytics to use Amazon Rekognition to help rescue human trafficking victims and reunite missing children with their families," the company said in the blog post on Wednesday.

"We’ve advocated that governments should put in place stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology, and in recent days, Congress appears ready to take on this challenge. We hope this one-year moratorium might give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules, and we stand ready to help if requested," the statement continues.

Good timing — The controversy surrounding facial-recognition technology is nothing new, but it's felt especially important in the last two weeks as protests in response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis, Minnesota, have been met with further violence from police and citizens have been seeking ways to document protests without endangering one another.

Earlier this week, IBM announced it would cease work on its facial recognition tools and called for sweeping reform of the U.S. police system. And last month it immerged that multiple companies working in the facial-recognition sector have been using publicly available images, like those posted to Instagram, to train artificial intelligence systems to account for face masks.

Only one of the players — Amazon is only one of the players in the burgeoning space for identifying strangers from images of them. Earlier this year a company called Clearview AI grabbed headlines when it came to light it was scraping the open web and social media for images of people and then building an enormous database and selling it not just to law enforcement, but to well-healed individuals who could use it for everything from vetting prospective employees to tracing would-be suitors of their offspring or harassing strangers.