The scope of Amazon's surveillance operation is staggering

Culture
Jeff Bezos' monolith says it stands with George Floyd protesters. So why won't it stop tracking and profiling them?
Amazon keeps its facial recognition technology efforts under tight wraps. Despite multiple complaints of negligence and abuse against its workers alongside its alarming collaborative projects with controversial law enforcement authorities, Jeff Bezos' behemoth company likes to front as progressive. Humane even.
In a move to seemingly appease consumers, it makes sense then that Amazon attempted to signal support for the ongoing George Floyd protests. The irony, however, was not lost on people who quickly pointed out Bezos' complicity in transgressions against activists through one key Amazon venture: its facial recognition system.