Heads up weebs, an anti-piracy group is cracking down on anime and manga

This coming April, a new anti-piracy group operated by Japan’s Content Overseas Distribution Association will crack down on anime and manga piracy, according to a report from Nikkei Asia.

Illegal streaming and torrents are a huge hit to the manga industry. Nikkei reports that between January and October of 2021, piracy cost the Japanese manga industry 800 billion yen, the equivalent of $6.95 billion. Around the world, statista.com estimates that piracy costs TV and movie providers as much as $52 billion.

Illegal streaming and torrent activity is particularly prevalent in Southeast Asia. In Vietnam, for example, 60 percent of consumers access illegal sites according to the Asian Video Industry Association.

Introducing the International Anti-Piracy Organization — A coalition of 32 Japanese companies will work closely with the Motion Picture Association of the U.S. and Copyright Society of China. In total, copyright protection groups in thirteen countries will participate. International cooperation is vital as websites carrying pirated content often use offshore servers.

Battling torrents is particularly difficult because not all governments consider copyright a priority. In a statement to TorrentFreak, a representative shared that IAPO will urge small governments to take a stand against illegal streaming and torrents and will provide information to local law enforcement about unauthorized servers to help them take down unauthorized content.