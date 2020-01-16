Is Apple recession-proof? Record high job listings seem to suggest it

Apple might just be the most recession-proof company in the world. Right now the tech giant is sitting with 5,540 open jobs across the world — the most it’s had open at one time at least since 2016 and maybe ever. Most of those open jobs are in the United States, but China and other countries worldwide are seeing increases in hiring as well.

Chinese operations are ramping up — More than 400 Apple jobs are open in China right now, up from only 244 in October. That’s a 64 percent increase in just a few months. Those open jobs are mostly in operations and hardware, though almost one-fifth of them are in retail.

The U.S. and China just signed a trade deal that’s expected to lift the threat of tariffs on U.S.-made products, which will definitely ease Apple’s woes in the country. And, to put a cherry on top for Apple, iPhone sales in China increased by 18 percent last month.

Stocks are high, too — It’s no coincidence that Apple’s massive hiring spree is happening at the same time as a stock boom for the company. At closing today, shares had hit 311.34 USD; this time last year Apple shares were going for 154.94 USD.

With stock prices more than doubling in price in just a year, it’s not surprising that Apple is continuing to expand its operations. Apple’s hiring practices have matched its stock prices pretty evenly for the last year or so, though that wasn’t always the case.