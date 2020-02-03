Apple News launches 2020 election hub with guides to help you make sense of it all

Apple News now has a dedicated hub to keep you up to speed on all things relating to the 2020 presidential election. The company announced on Monday that it will be curating "reliable news," results data, features, and election literacy guides to offer comprehensive coverage that will, hopefully, help readers steer clear of misinformation. On top of that, Apple released tips from the News Literacy Project designed to help readers identify falsehoods on their own.

An easy way to get all the facts — Apple's election coverage will pull from a slew of news sources including ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FiveThirtyEight, Fox News, NBC News, ProPublica, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TIME, and USA Today. It will also keep track of each candidate's stats in real-time, using data from the Associated Press. The company took similar steps in 2018 for the midterm elections.

Considering how bad the misinformation problem has become on social media (and the public's lack of confidence in spotting it), this doesn't seem like the worst way to get election news. At the very least, it's convenient. The Apple News election hub will be available to all iOS users, though you must have iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3 or macOS 10.15.2.

Apple

Apple will also be streaming election events through the Apple TV app using video from ABC News. That will begin later this week with the upcoming Democratic debate in New Hampshire on February 7.

Please read carefully — Apple's election coverage takes a lot of boring but crucial information and makes it easily digestible with cute infographics and resources to help you better understand the different topics. But you've got to do some of the work yourself. Check the dates on articles before sharing them out to everyone you know in a panic or blind rage, and double-check where the information is actually coming from. And, maybe take a look at that misinformation guide. At this point, it can't hurt.