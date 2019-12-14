Apple to host Willy Wonka-esque toy drive instead of just donating to Toys for Tots

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood surrounding Apple Park. Apple has extended invites to its Cupertino neighbors for a toy drive on December 14, according to 9to5Mac. The open house will benefit Toys for Tots while also giving locals a chance to scope out the futuristic campus.

A big PR stunt — The whole event is just controlled, heartwarming optics for the giant tech company. It would be easy for locals to disdain the expansive campus in their backyards, so Apple is offering a peek at the facilities. A donation to Toys for Tots would be similar, if not more effective. In other scenarios, Apple has no problems cutting big checks to causes, so this open house feels like a way to convey a heart behind all that glass and metal.