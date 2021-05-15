Tom Maxwell

These dissected sculptures of common objects will make you question reality

The more you observe a dissected object as a whole, the less clearly you can see its inner workings.

Artist Fabian Oefner explored quantum physics' uncertainty principle by dissecting everyday objects.
Quantum mechanics’ uncertainty principle states that one cannot measure the position and momentum of a particle at the same time, because any attempt to measure its position in space will alter its momentum.

You can measure one parameter and ignore the other, but you can never know everything at once.

In a series called Heisenberg Objects, artist Fabian Oefner explores the uncertainty principle in an approachable way: by slicing up everyday objects and reconstructing them so that the inner and outer layers are visualized.

