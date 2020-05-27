All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode #7: Betty star Rachelle Vinberg’s quarantine diary / Fran Drescher’s 5G conspiracy theories

On this episode, we go Hollywood with stories about two very different actresses.Skateboarder and actress Rachelle Vinberg stars as Camille in the new HBO series Betty, which centers on a diverse group of young women making their way in the male-dominated New York City skate scene. Over the course of one week, Input checked in daily with Vinberg to see how she’s coping with life in quarantine. Hear how it went. And later: Input editor Ryan Houlihan loves Fran Drescher, the star of the ’90s sitcom The Nanny. What he doesn’t like is that Fran has been spreading conspiracy theories linking 5G to cancer and coronavirus. Ryan joins us to discuss the open letter he wrote to the actress. Read more on inputmag.com/inputoutput.

Read the original Input stories here: