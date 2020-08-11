Blockbuster is back from the dead as '90s themed AirBnB

No streaming service will ever recreate the feeling taking a coupon and a dream to your local Blockbuster and renting a VHS tape. Point blank. But apparently AirBnB can.

The last Blockbuster on earth (yes, it exists!) has announced a partnership with the travel start-up during what is likely a particularly difficult time for both brands, thanks to the 1-2 punch of 2020 pandemics: Streaming apps and COVID-19. For a limited time only, fans of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Empire Records will be able to sleep on the pull-out couch at the Deschutes County location for only $4.

An oasis from 2020. Blockbuster

The classics — The legendary video company will treat fans to “totally rad, yet intimate slumber party at the world's last Blockbuster store” as a way to thanks its customers for keeping it in business despite the onslaught of Netflix and Disney+. The retail location will temporarily feature a retro “living room” area with a "big-screen" TV, a closet full of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion era style, and some board games to enjoy during the slower parts of You've Got Mail. There will be three available nights, September 18th, 19th or 20th, for guests to enjoy “all the movies [their] heart could desire." The experience will, of course, adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines and come complete with pizza, popcorn, and Pepsi-Cola. Natch.

"Mom it ate the tape!" Blockbuster

New releases — If you're sad that you can't Make It a Blockbuster Night all the way in Oregon, the store encourages you to dial its “Callgorithm” telephone hotline at (541)-385-9111 for a personal movie recommendation by the staff (who are presumably much better at their jobs than the teenagers who suggested my parents screen I Know What You Did Last Summer for me when I was eight years old). Also on offer are a variety of retro merch and even a commemorative Blockbuster Membership card to wow bartenders with whenever you need to whip out your ID.

For its part, Airbnb will be donating to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a favorite charity of the shop. Just make sure to rewind both tapes of Titanic and bring them back before you get hit with a late fee.