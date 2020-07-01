All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

EPISODE 21: Build a killer gaming PC / Photoshop’s most wonderful feature

From Death Stranding to Cyberpunk 2077, lots of high-profile PC games are coming out in the second half of this year. And you’re going to want a killer gaming PC to play them all. Luckily, Input guides editor Evan Rodgers recently wrote a piece on how to build one for under $1,000. He joins us to discuss. And later: Adobe Photoshop, the powerhouse photo-editing software, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. To mark the occasion, frequent Input contributor Chris Stokel-Walker explored the secret history of one of Photoshop’s weirdest, most wonderful features: a filter for creating a wide variety of 3D-rendered trees. He joins us to talk about it.

Read the original Input stories here: