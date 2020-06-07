Buy from these brands and help support racial equality and bail funds

Culture
These companies are donating proceeds from specific items or making donations to help movements fighting police brutality and unjust incarceration.
All proceeds for Crocodile Jackson's Quit Your Day Job shirt, which you can buy for $28, will be divided evenly among the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Legal Defense and Educational Fund, National Bail Out fun, and the Black Lives Matter organization.
Whatever proceeds Online Ceramics' realizes from its $55 solidarity shirt will be split among the NAACP, National Bail Out, and the Movement for Black Lives.