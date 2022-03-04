Here are all the companies that have suspended business in Russia

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still very much ongoing, a growing number of multinational businesses have pulled their products from the Russian marketplace. Some have done so by closing their Russian brick-and-mortar stores; others have also suspended online sales. President Biden has been adding sanctions against Russia and its oligarchs for almost as long as the invasion has been happening, and U.S.-based companies are following his example.

Media and tech companies have been some of the most forthcoming with sanctions of their own, though the clothing and car industries have been halting sales in Russia left and right, too. The list keeps growing with each passing day, and now it’s so long we’re having trouble keeping track. We’ll update this list as new companies announce their own sanctions.

TV, Film, and Streaming

has suspended all new film releases in Russia, including those scheduled to open in the near future. Sony has paused all film releases in Russia, including the upcoming Marvel movie Morbius.

has paused all film releases in Russia, including the upcoming Marvel movie Morbius. WarnerMedia has pulled The Batman’s release in Russia, along with all other upcoming releases.

Big Tech

Clothing, Apparel, and Home

has paused all business at its stores in Russia and Belarus. The shopping center Mega will stay open so residents can have access “to their daily needs and essentials such as food, groceries and pharmacies.” H&M has ceased all sales in Russia and Belarus.

Misc. Tech

has suspended all sales in Russia and is working to help Ukraine-based employees find safe places to relocate. EA is pausing all softwares sales, including on digital console stores, for the time being.

Automotive