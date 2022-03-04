Sanctions
Here are all the companies that have suspended business in Russia
The number of big companies pausing ties with Russia during its invasion of Ukraine just keeps growing.
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still very much ongoing, a growing number of multinational businesses have pulled their products from the Russian marketplace. Some have done so by closing their Russian brick-and-mortar stores; others have also suspended online sales. President Biden has been adding sanctions against Russia and its oligarchs for almost as long as the invasion has been happening, and U.S.-based companies are following his example.
Media and tech companies have been some of the most forthcoming with sanctions of their own, though the clothing and car industries have been halting sales in Russia left and right, too. The list keeps growing with each passing day, and now it’s so long we’re having trouble keeping track. We’ll update this list as new companies announce their own sanctions.
TV, Film, and Streaming
- Disney has suspended all new film releases in Russia, including those scheduled to open in the near future.
- Sony has paused all film releases in Russia, including the upcoming Marvel movie Morbius.
- WarnerMedia has pulled The Batman’s release in Russia, along with all other upcoming releases.
Big Tech
- Microsoft has suspended all sales of software and hardware in Russia, and it’s working with the Ukranian government on national cybersecurity efforts.
- Apple has stopped selling all of its products in Russia, both online and in-person.
- Google is not selling advertisements in Russia right now, including those shown on YouTube. It’s also blocking apps that connect to Russian media companies like RT and Sputnik.
- Software giant Oracle has shut down all operations in Russia.
Clothing, Apparel, and Home
- Nike suspended all online sales in Russia on March 2; in-store closures soon followed.
- Adidas said it would suspend all partnerships with Russian soccer teams at the end of February, joining the likes of FIFA and the UEFA.
- Puma has paused all deliveries in Russia, though its 100+ stores are still open across the country.
- Ikea has paused all business at its stores in Russia and Belarus. The shopping center Mega will stay open so residents can have access “to their daily needs and essentials such as food, groceries and pharmacies.”
- H&M has ceased all sales in Russia and Belarus.
Misc. Tech
- Airbnb has suspended all operations in Russia and Belarus. The company is also working to house 100,000 refugees in its rentals.
- CD Projekt Red, creators of the much-maligned Cyberpunk 2077, is suspending all software sales in Russia and Belarus.
- Dell has suspended all sales in Russia and is working to help Ukraine-based employees find safe places to relocate.
- EA is pausing all softwares sales, including on digital console stores, for the time being.
Automotive
- Ford is winding down almost all of its Russian operations. The company is also donating $100K to Ukraine humanitarian aid.
- General Motors is halting exports to Russia.
- Volvo has suspended all car shipments to Russia.
- Volkswagen has canceled all deliveries to Russia, citing government sanctions. VW has also been forced to halt production on some cars due to delays in parts shipments from Ukraine.
- Harley-Davidson has suspended all business with and bike shipments to Russia.
- Jaguar Land Rover has paused car sales in Russia due to “trading challenges.”
- Honda has paused shipments of cars and motorcycles to Russia because of difficulties with shipments and payments.
- Mitsubishi has stopped shipping cars to Russia due to supply chain problems.
- Toyota has also halted all shipments to the country, citing supply chain issues.