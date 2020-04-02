COVID chaotic: the best sh*tposts from around the web

We are trapped in our homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to be honest, it's starting to show. People are going stir crazy, they've got cabin fever, and they're turning to the only outlet they have: social media. So today I've collected a number of posts from around the web that have what we in the business call "COVID chaotic" energy for your perusal. Please, enjoy:

100 Gecs, a band that EDM heads "enjoy" listening to (?) posted this video on April 1. Is it an April Fools joke? When teens say something is "ironic" I'm certain this is what they mean. Nevertheless, it's absolutely perfect for this moment.

Here we have a very powerful post by Reddit user Kazoo-E. Just let it wash over you. Imagine the amount of time and work that went into this. Mind blowing.

Ina Garten, the mom boss who gave the world the Barefoot Contessa cookbooks, is having a great time. I can tell because she prepared a gallon of Cosmopolitan, which is a totally normal thing to do right now (or anytime.) All the ingredients for her jumbo cocktail were pre-measured and she had one of the largest shakers I've ever seen in my life, on tap, just out of frame. An absolute professional.

Actor and playwrite Leslie Jordan has posted a number of unhinged video on his Instagram, deploying his lovely accent with a chaotic energy that knows no equal.

Lizzie Logan is a comedy writer and this video about her yoga class is the exact definition of "COVID chaotic." Lizzie, we are you and you are us. She has a bunch of other great videos, so definitely check out her Twitter.

This incredible animation is a riff on the popular "u got that" meme (my favorite example here.) It's not COVID chaotic per se, but my enjoyment of it absolutely is. As Ryan Houlihan, Input's Special Projects Editor put it: "Tom nook can’t also be hot, he can’t have everything." I could not agree more, Ryan, but here we are.

Does the unrelenting ineptitude and malfeasance of our current administration make you want to scream into the void? Well, lucky for us all, the inside of a toy cup is, technically, a void you can scream into, and this cockatoo is leading by example. An absolute icon.

Ask yourself this: is it time to melt into the floor? I'm going to go out on a limb and say yes, it definitely is. Especially after a gallon of Cosmo.

Jack Stauber, the artist behind the actually good song Two Time, posted this little clip called "new normal" on March 23. Is it commentary on our current situation? Perhaps; Stauber's art style is always a little gross and kind of scary, but this one is especially unsettling. That said, it takes time to make music and animation, so this may precede the apocalyptic vibes of COVID-19, but you have to admit it feels right.

This person gave their dog a middle part, which itself is one of the most chaotic parts you can have. If I saw this dog I would feel threatened, but luckily that's not possible as I am confined to my small apartment. They'll presumably have to walk the dog, though, so I'll be watching my back all the same.

Input's Editor-in-Chief Josh Topolsky has a pretty good dad joke here, but this clip of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo interviewing his brother Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, is simply wild. It shouldn't exist, and yet it does. It encapsulates the sheer absurdity of our time in a way that I can't quite put my finger on, but nevertheless I am certain that there is a deeper meaning.

Do you have any unhinged posts you'd like to share?

I'm going to be honest with you, I have a lot more of these, but I suspect that you also have a number of unhinged posts with COVID chaotic energy. If you do, feel free to send them to me on Twitter, and we'll compile them into another, even better list.