Digimon is back and no one told you

Culture
This would be the year that Digimon comes back to life.
This year has been full of surprises (most of them the bad kind), but we're about to hit you with a few words that might actually bring you a minor reprieve from the deluge of depressing news: Digimon is back.
You did not misread, nor did you wake up from a fever dream to discover that it's still only 2005. Digimon is back, and has a few new tricks that don't necessarily involve training children to battle digital monster. This time, the it's also here to help lower your BMI.