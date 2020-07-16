Direct messages on Instagram won't load and people are freaking out

This week has been pockmarked with multiple outages and disruptions on different social media platforms. You are probably aware of Twitter's recent outage that temporarily halted verified accounts from tweeting — much to the joy of those opposed to the service's controversial verification "blue checks" — after a cryptocurrency scam hit high-profile Twitter accounts. Now it looks like Instagram's direct messages feature is down, Forbes reports.

Multiple Instagram users took to Twitter on Thursday to complain about their direct messages on the image-sharing service failing to load. Some reported trying to log out of the app and back in again, while others tried reinstalling it, all to no avail.

This is the third outage at a Facebook-owned service in recent months. Messaging service WhatsApp experienced an outage, and in a more serious incident, due to a glitch in Facebook's software development kit, scores of users were unable to log into their Spotify, Pinterest, and Tinder accounts in June.

What exactly happened? — Facebook has yet to provide a statement on the sudden shutdown but there are possible explanations for the outage. It could have been a glitch in the software development kit. Developers for third party apps are constantly working on optimizing integration with other apps and at times, issues with processes like onboarding and retention can suffer a hiccup or two, causing the users to experience a sudden disruption on their end.

Considering the fact that Facebook's software development kit is one of the most used and relied upon by developers, the likelihood of a glitch or error is high, to say the least.

Developing...