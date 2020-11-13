Elon Musk probably got COVID-19, is definitely still an insufferable goblin

Tesla CEO and frequent "Well, actually" poster child, Elon Musk, has informed the world that he potentially contracted COVID-19 recently after receiving four separate test results... or, maybe he didn't, since two of those tests came back positive, while the other two returned negative results. We should take a moment to mention that anyone receiving that many tests within such a short period of time could easily receive the same results ratio (more on that here), but Musk still felt that reason enough to once again publicly doubt the pandemic's seriousness.

Forget it, Elon. You're out of your element. Twitter / @ElonMusk

A history of being the worst (and wrong) — Musk, who has been categorically wrong about COVID-19 for months now, described his symptoms as "mild sniffles" along with a cough and slight fever requiring only some NyQuil, so good on him. Meanwhile, the nearly 250,000 dead Americans would like to have a word with him. Only they can't, because they're dead from COVID-19. Never content to pause his egotistic assholery, Musk then hypothesized that all this emphasis on testing is greed-driven, and not actually in the public's best interest (it is).

Dude. Shut the hell up. Twitter / @ElonMusk

Read the room, man — The libertarian space mogul billionaire's comments come as America experiences its highest reported cases yet with more than 150,000 cased recorded yesterday, up from 100,000 daily infections only a week before, prompting serious discussions of a second, widespread shutdown in the country.

Across the Atlantic, nations like France and Germany are currently under restrictive quarantine measures yet again, which is as unfortunate as it is necessary to prevent medical infrastructure from being completely overwhelmed. It should also be noted that these newest, baseless theories are coming from the guy who predicted that the United States would be down to zero cases by the end of April.