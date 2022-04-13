The only thing surprising about Elon Musk getting his ass sued for brazenly ignoring a regulatory deadline last month to disclose his 9 percent stake in Twitter is that it took even this long to get said ass sued — but sued it has gotten. As the Associated Press announced earlier today, a new legal challenge in New York accuses the Technoking of intentionally withholding news of his purchases in order to continue buying up Twitter stock at lower prices. Musk first snagged a little over 670,000 shares in Twitter on January 31 at $36.83 a piece, then continued buying up stock nearly daily through April 1 when he finally told everyone about his machinations.

According to federal law, Musk was supposedly required to inform fellow shareholders within two weeks of surpassing a 5 percent stake in the company — a milestone that occurred back on March 14. Musk, however, only got around to telling everyone of his new financial interest in the social media platform a full 11 days past the legal deadline, at which point he already amassed his roughly 9 percent influence in the company. You may find this difficult to believe, but investors did not take kindly to the delayed information, and would like a legal word with Mr. Musk.

“And only then did I tell everyone about my petty purchase! Can you believe it?!” SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images

Making traction with a class action — Although the current lawsuit only pertains to one investor named Marc Bain Rasella, it’s already clear that the intention is to seek a much wider scope for legal recourse. As the AP reports, the end goal here is to certify this suit as a class action issue, which would allow a helluva lot more pissed off Twitter investors to seek damages from Musk. Of course, such a project will take much longer to organize — perhaps even as much as a year or more.