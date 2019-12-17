Facebook was the most-downloaded app of the decade in the App Store

And the most-downloaded app in Apple's App Store between 2010 to 2019 was... Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg's social media network aka The Biggest Threat to Democracy took home the top spot, according to app analytics firm App Annie. That's 10 years of Facebook connecting people worldwide and also 10 years of it throwing caution to the wind with our data.

Total Facebook domination — After Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram all made the top four. Snapchat managed to grab fifth place. What does all this mean? Facebook is a monopoly and has bought its way into our lives. Even if you don't use Facebook, there's a good chance you use its other three apps like Instagram. In other words: escaping Facebook isn't easy.

We streamed a lot — Wait a sec! Just because Facebook's apps were the most-downloaded apps of decade doesn't mean people are spending valuable time engaging with them. In fact, App Annie's data reveals Facebook's apps didn't even crack the top 10 for most time spent. That crown goes to Netflix with Tinder, Pandora, Tencent Video, and Line rounding out the top five.

Streaming, texting, and swiping (on Tinder) occupied most people's time. Will behaviors change in the next decade? With Facebook scrutiny by the U.S., it might be safe to say most people are more wary of using its platforms. 5G also paves the way for faster streaming. Also Baby Yoda is no doubt going to help Disney+ get on the most time spent list.