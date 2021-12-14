Fewer people are watching porn on their, um, Nintendo consoles than ever

Surprise, surprise: everyone is still watching loads of porn. Pornhub’s 2021 Year In Review is in, complete with dozens and dozens of statistics and analyses of top site searches and other demographics from around the world. Given that Pornhub is the third-most trafficked pornography website in the world, its data insights are invaluable in understanding exactly what kinds of porn people are watching these days.

It’s difficult to summarize porn habits across the globe, given how disparate tastes are in various parts of the world, but Pornhub did its best to find a few trends. The top defining search term of 2021, based on worldwide Pornhub searches, is “hentai.” For the uninitiated, that’s anime and manga porn. Dr. Laurie Betito, director of Pornhub’s Sexual Wellness Center, attributes hentai’s popularity to the visual stimulation, storylines, and fantastical nature of the porn.

Other searches that defined the year include “romance,” “group sex,” and “fitness.” But looking at these summaries only tells a small portion of this year’s nuanced porn story.

Phone porn rules once again — Some of the Year In Review’s most interesting statistics — to us, at least — have nothing to do with search terms at all.

Take, for example, Pornhub’s data on device-specific traffic, which is invaluable in understanding how people are watching porn. A whopping 83 percent of U.S. Pornhub visitors this year used their phone to do so, a 3 percent increase over last year. Tablet usage, meanwhile, decreased by 24 percent.

Of those mobile visitors, the split between Android and Apple users was nearly equal, but Android visitors edged out the competition in the end, with a 54 percent Pornhub traffic share. Desktop usage was much less even; nearly 65 percent of desktop visitors were using Windows, while just 27 percent used macOS. The vast majority of users, regardless of operating system, used Chrome to access their porn — both on mobile and desktop.

Pornhub

Oh, and yes, plenty of people used their gaming consoles to watch porn on the TV, too. PlayStation users represented more than 60 percent of these visitors, while Xbox users accounted for more than 36 percent. Nintendo only made up 0.4 percent of these visits, likely because the Switch doesn’t have a dedicated web browser. Guess some folks are still using their 3DS and WiiU for that?

Some very diverse tastes — Perhaps the best way to describe just how varied tastes are by region is to just show you this handy map Pornhub put together. There’s a lot going on here.

Pornhub

Let’s just take a moment and appreciate the range here. Some of these are… very specific. “Lesbian yoga” — popular in Wisconsin, apparently — isn’t something we realized would be quite so popular. Less surprising: Utah’s most popular search is “Mormon.” In Idaho, lots of people are apparently searching for “giantess” porn, which is… a lot to consider.

Speaking of diverse tastes: the top pop culture-related searches are all over the place, too. Harley Quinn topped the list of most-searched movie characters, though Wonder Woman and Harry Potter weren’t far behind. Also Ghostbusters made the list, somehow. Simpsons porn is popular as ever, but newcomer Squid Game made the list, too. Also a lot of people are watching Fornite porn.

After how 2020 ended for Pornhub, it’s a small miracle the site is even able to operate, especially when so many other porn sites have been forced to shut down by big banks. For now, at least, Hotel Transylvania porn lives another day.