Final Fantasy hentai brought some flavor to an Italian senate meeting

Government meetings aren’t exactly the most spectacular of functions. Typically they’re boring enough that officials end up scrolling on their phones more often than not. So a Zoombomber with a penchant for video game pornography isn’t really the worst thing that could happen. Disruptive? Very much so. But entertaining at least.

This seemingly far-fetched hypothetical became reality for the Italian senate this week. During a meeting with Giorgio Parisi, a Nobel Prize winner for physics, a remote viewer by the name of Alex Spence shared his screen with the crowd. On his screen: a porn video prominently featuring Tifa Lockhart, a character from Final Fantasy VII. (Is this what the producers meant when they said more content was on the way?)

The Senate, as you might expect, did not react all that well to the sudden burst of pornographic content. The senator organizing the event, one Maria Laura Mantovani, even reported it to the police, according to Italian-language site ANSA. And the clips have been wiped from the senate’s video records. Some people just can’t appreciate art, even when it stares them right in the face.

Two clips, actually — The Italian senate hentai incident (hentai being a Japanese term for cartoon porn) quickly went viral on social media thanks to a tweet from user @FrancescoDonald. (Quick warning here: An explicit clip has been uploaded in this tweet’s replies.)

As some have pointed out in comments under the viral tweet, Spence’s broadcast actually included two hentai clips shown. The second included a character named Xiangling from Genshin Impact.

We’re doing it live — It’s unclear why the Zoombomber carried out this porn-laden prank; it might just be for, well, the sake of the prank. This theory is supported by the fact that the clips apparently played just before Parisi was ready to start speaking.

There’s also a chance one of the organizers was simply watching hentai and accidentally shared it with the audience. Who amongst us hasn’t unintentionally broadcast the pornography we’d been watching in another browser window?

Maybe the real lesson here is to be ready for anything when you’re broadcasting live on Zoom. Remember Jeffrey Toobin’s pantslessness incident during Pandemic Season One?