Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon will be performing at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago this summer with the name DJ D-SOL. Let’s rage alongside the machine, baby!

Solomon, who makes 35 million dollars per year, announced on Instagram that profits would benefit “various nonprofits” in partnership with the record label Payback Records.

How do you do, fellow kids? — The investment banker whose company has made headlines for its toxic work environment, cooperation with dictatorial regimes, unethical workplace practices, and exploiting pricing regulations to drive up prices of commodities, isn’t new to the electronic music scene; he’s made the switch from business clothes to black T-shirt many times. His Instagram bio says he’s been DJing since 2015, and it appears his career picked up after his 2018 divorce.

Consequence Sound reports that he said in a 2017 Goldman Sachs podcast that he “kind of stumbled into it as a hobby, and now I just do it for fun.” His cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop” made it into Spotify’s “Happy Summer Beats” playlist in 2019 and his release, "Someone Like You" peaked at #4 on the Billboard Dance Club Chart in 2020.

Solomon faced controversy in 2020 for performing at a “super swanky” Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons during a pandemic peak that had “egregious” distancing violations. Yikes.