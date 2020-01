Google is rethinking its new ad placement strategy because... well, everyone hates it. Earlier this month, the company introduced a new look for ads in desktop Search results. That new approach turned out to be ads that don't really look like ads at all.

While it promised "prominently" placed site domain names and brand icons and a bolded "Ad" label, what we really got was essentially some super fine print dwarfed by a link that looks like any other non-ad Search result.