Google I/O is completely and utterly canceled

Though Google's I/O conference was canceled earlier this month, the company said at the time it would “explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community.” On Friday, the Google Developers account tweeted the event would no longer take place in any shape or form.

Google is getting down to brass tacks — With the spread of the coronavirus now having granted it the dubious honor of pandemic scale, Google seems less interested in its upcoming products and more interested in supporting existing ones. On Wednesday, the company indefinitely postponed Chrome releases while promising continued security patches for Chrome 80.

Developers got their first peek of Android 11 in February, but they’ll now have to wait for blog posts for any news. In the Twitter thread about Google I/O’s cancellation, the company wrote: “Please know that we remain committed to sharing ongoing Android updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums.”

Considering the havoc the coronavirus is having on every industry, from retail and hospitality, to venture capital and technology, we're inclined to think Google's doing the right thing. In the face of an overrun hospital system and thousands of deaths, we can all happily wait a little longer for new operating systems.