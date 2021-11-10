Google is scaring small businesses with anti-regulation rumors

Google, desperate to whip up opposition to growing, widely supported antitrust pressure, is now using its in-house data mines to target small businesses for propaganda purposes. Ars Technica reports that a number of individuals with company listings registered on Google Maps have received unsolicited, fear-mongering emails alongside an alert within their Google Business UI linking to a new, official blog post spelling out doom and gloom for them if Congress passes antimonopoly legislation.

Google cites unspecified business owners having “expressed concerns about proposed regulations in Congress that would have unintended consequences for your business and could disrupt many of the digital tools you rely on every day.” These supposed effects reportedly could include the removal of businesses from Google Search and Maps, decreased digital marketing efficacy, and perhaps most oddly, the splitting up of Gmail, Docs, and Calendar, meaning they would “no longer work together seamlessly.” This, of course, is all horseshit.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Misleading propaganda — As Ars Technica explains (a tad more politely), “Google doesn't address why Google Maps and rich results would be so closely tied together and why it couldn't just show rich search results from a different local info provider, like whoever the top result is.” The decision of how and who the company uses to populate search results seems arbitrary in this sense. Google could easily design a way for small businesses to get the attention they need in light of potential antitrust legislation via replacing Maps with a third-party map system... but, of course, it doesn’t want to do that, because it would mean Google doesn’t control every single level of digital production.