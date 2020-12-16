Culture

Let's be real, Google's Blob Opera slaps

The new interactive experiment from Google Arts & Culture looks like a bunch of sex toys performing Gregorian chants. Need we say more?

Andrew Paul

We know this will be controversial to many, but we here at Input cannot shy away from the Truth™, no matter how much it hurts: contrary to popular belief, "WAP" is not the song of the year. Although it pains us to say it, with just two weeks left to go in 2020, a new usurper to the throne has emerged to take the Number One spot away from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. That brash upstart? A choir of hypnotic, borderline obscene blobs from Google singing nonsensical chamber music like they're a bunch of high-brow Minions.

Created by David Li for Google's Arts & Culture initiative, the Blob Opera plugged 16 hours of recorded material from actual, operatically trained performers into a machine learning program to approximate human vocal ranges. Instead of words, each of the four blobs (a bass, tenor, mezzo-soprano, and soprano) can imitate vowels, making the sessions sound more like a round of Gregorian chanting than a diva's aria. We're probably just nitpicking here, though, because no matter the musical era it imitates on command, one thing is undisputed:

The Blob Opera slaps.

Using AI music for evil — While the Google Blog Opera is unequivocally a Good Thing, developments in music-based machine learning isn't always a great idea. Only recently, a patent filed by Spotify appears to indicate the company is looking into providing AI-generated music as a cheaper alternative to licensed artists. But hell, it's not just machine-learned music that is committing auditory sins. Take VOC-25, for instance, which although human-directed, remains pure, unadulterated nightmare fuel.

In the end, maybe we should establish a couple basic rules for the future of musical experimentation: Let's leave the machine-learned genres to Blob Opera, and focus our human efforts on projects like Ratatouille: The Musical.