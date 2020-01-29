Google's DIY short video app, Tangi, is here

On Wednesday, Google introduced its very own DIY tutorial-sharing app called Tangi. Creators of the app introduced Tangi as a program that "focuses on creativity and community" through "bite-sized videos that inspire people to try creative projects in art, DIY, cooking, fashion, and beauty, and other lifestyle topics." And it looks pretty neat.

Google

Try It — One of the nifty things about Tangi is that it offers a hub for people who have tried out the DIY projects they found on the app. Creators of the app say that this feature, Try It, is a "way for anyone to share re-creations of things they tried making or doing, and a great way to build a community between creators and their fans."

Variety for everyone — A cursory glance at the Tangi website shows DIY clips of all types. From a Valentine's Day-inspired cake, furniture hacks to give you that coveted rustic industrial look to skincare tips, makeup hacks, knitting techniques, recipes for lentil soups, and more, Tangi combines diverse DIY videos for anyone interested in experimenting around the house (or apartment).

The layout is somewhat similar to Vine (RIP) as it displays the short DIY clip on the left side, opens comments for everyone on the right side, and gives you similar videos as suggestions at the bottom of the page. Take this breakfast sandwich DIY clip, for example.

At this moment, Tangi appears on Apple's app store only, so Android users may have to wait a bit longer. If you're really itching to get on the Tangi creator train, there's a waitlist for the public. In the meantime, check out this tasteful flipbook art clip.