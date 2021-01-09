Culture
From spirit purchases, bakery items, beauty products to snacks, fresh produce, candy, and more, the coronavirus pandemic altered what we put in our carts.
Cash-back app, Ibotta, recently released its findings about consumer trends and habits during the COVID-19 pandemic. By comparing purchase data from 2019 with the purchase data from 2020, the finance company caught a glimpse into what people were buying more (much more) of during the pandemic. Priorities clearly switched up, with alcohol and bakery foods topping the list.
33%
How much spirit purchases went up in 2020 compared to 2019.
Ibotta