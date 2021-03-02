Culture
Hinge's recent survey shows that love birds have romance and safety on their minds.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our day-to-day lives and dating is no exception. The virus has had a direct effect on the usage of various dating apps, with lockdowns boosting user traffic on sites like Tinder and Bumble.
Now, to further adapt to the times, Hinge is offering pandemic safety preferences so you can meet your potential darling without compromising your physical health or theirs.