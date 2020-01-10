Homeland Security urges Firefox update to prevent attacks

A vulnerability found in Firefox is so critical Homeland Security is getting involved. The department’s cyber protection division is urging users to update the browser to prevent attacks that can take over an affected system. The vulnerability was found after attacks in the wild, with the update arriving just one day after the release of Firefox 72.

“On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Chinese security firm Qihoo 360 reported a vulnerability that was used as part of targeted attacks on a local network,” Mozilla said in a statement to CNET. We started shipping Firefox updates to address this security vulnerability the next morning.”