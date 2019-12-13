Millions of Americans binge-watch their favorite series on a variety of streaming services. But for those not watching on premium subscriptions, these binging sessions come with some annoying interruptions: commercials. This problem will soon evaporate for Hulu users.

The company announced Thursday that Hulu will "reward" its binge-watchers with ad-free shows — but there's a tiny catch.

No such thing as a free lunch — Usually when companies say “ad-free,” it means... you won't see advertising. In Hulu's case, while you won't have to endure watching a full-length commercial, you'll still see a brief ad. These ads, per Hulu, will come from Georgia-Pacific, Kellogg’s, or Maker’s Mark.

The idea is that although you're not being flooded with brain-dead commercials, Hulu will still help these brands reach more subscribers by straightforward and rather short exposure.