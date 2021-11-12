Iceland tourism ad expertly roasts Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse

Facebook’s Meta rollout/rebrand/deflection last month was as weird, uncomfortable, and perplexing as many anticipated... so much so that entire countries are now roasting the damn thing. A new, two-minute PSA put out by a tourism group in Iceland yesterday introduces us to “Zack Mossbergsson,” the “Chief Visionary Officer” of the Icelandverse who bears an uncanny resemblance to a certain uncanny Big Tech villain.

Does that technically make the promo meta-Meta...? No clue, but good Lord is the commercial incredibly cute and funny, not to mention extremely effective at making us want to hop a flight over to Iceland tomorrow. Check it out below:

So real you can practically touch it — “Hi, and welcome to this very natural setting,” Mossbergsson opens before introducing the world to the Icelandverse, a “revolutionary approach” in human connectivity. In other words, just going out and experiencing new places without the aid of AR/VR, not to mention the knowledge that Zuckerberg is breathing down your digital neck. “Enhanced actual reality without silly-looking headsets,” Mossbergsson explains. Consider us sold.

AMY OSBORNE/AFP/Getty Images