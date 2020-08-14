All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 39: The ’90s most visionary TV show / Where to go for virtual hugs

In 1993, ABC aired a five-part, ambitious miniseries called Wild Palms. The show, produced by Oliver Stone, was a sprawling treatise on polarized politics, hallucinogenic drugs, religion, and the rise of technology. It was also a commercial disaster. Input Editor-in-Chief Joshua Topolsky joins us to talk about the series, a remastered HD version of which is now available on Blu-ray. And later: In the era of social distancing, hugs are in short supply. So people are using technology to experience the next best thing to in-person affection. Input news writer J. Fergus recently wrote about video cuddle sessions and immersive VR experiences. They join us to discuss.

Read the original Input stories here: