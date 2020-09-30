A celeb-endorsed digital blackface app / Ikea’s eco-friendly secondhand store

Reality TV stars Brody Jenner and Scott Disick recently came under fire for promoting the Gradient app, which lets you see what you’d supposedly look like as a different race. Naturally, Input editor Ryan Houlihan and editor in chief Joshua Topolsky are disgusted by this digital blackface. They join us to discuss.
And later: Ikea is debuting its very first secondhand store, in Sweden. The store will offer repaired items plus old stuff from the furniture chain’s popular lines. The company says that its eco-friendly move is to encourage sustainability among its consumers. Ryan and Joshua talk about Ikea’s move.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about an offensive face app and a promising retail space.
Read the original Input stories here:
- The Gradient photo app does digital blackface, and Brody Jenner loves it
- Ikea is launching its own secondhand store to cut down on waste
