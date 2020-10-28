A new way influencers fake being rich / Why we need Apple Pay more than ever

Influencers are buying empty shopping bags from high-end brands like Hermes and Pandora to pretend that they’re rich. And the people who resell the used, disposable bags are making good money, according to an Input article by writer Chris Stokel-Walker. Input editor Ryan Houlihan and editor in chief Joshua Topolsky join us to discuss this phenomenon.

And later: Grocery chains have held out on Apple Pay and other contactless payment systems. But Covid-19 might – and indeed should – change that, argues Samuel Polay in a recent piece for Input. Ryan and Joshua talk about Samuel’s story.

On this episode of Input/Output, we dive into the wonderful world of commerce.

