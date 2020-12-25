Apple’s Fitness+ workouts are actually fun / A mind-shattering male sex toy

Fitness+ is Apple’s new fitness subscription service, which pairs an Apple Watch with video workouts delivered on an iOS device or Apple TV. Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong has been working out with Fitness+ and, much to his surprise, he loves it. He joins us to discuss.
And later:The Arcwave Ion is a sleek new sex toy that gives the male anatomy female orgasms. Intrepid Input editor Ryan Houlihan tried out this gadget, which uses what’s called Pleasure Air technology, and loved it. He swings by to talk about how it felt.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about getting fit and getting off.
Read the original Input stories here:
- I hate working out but Apple Fitness+ got me hooked
- This gadget gives the male anatomy female orgasms
