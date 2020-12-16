Are Apple’s AirPods Max headphones worth $549? / Sony’s rumored next-gen PlayStation Portable

Apple is closing out 2020 with one more thing: AirPods Max. The new over-ear headphones are available in five colors and feature active noise-cancellation, spatial audio, and 20-hour battery life. They also cost a whopping $549 and come in a ridiculous-looking bra-shaped case. Input editor Ryan Houlihan and editor in chief Joshua Topolsky join us to discuss Apple’s latest product.

And later: Rumors have been swirling that Sony is working on a new portable PlayStation console that would compete with Nintendo’s Switch platform. While it’s very tempting to imagine a follow up to the legendary PSP and the wildly underrated Vita, executives at Sony would have to be completely out of their minds to do this, argues Ryan in a piece for Input. Ryan and Joshua talk about the rumored next-gen PSP.

On this episode of Input/Output, we express skepticism about Apple’s over-ear headphones and Sony’s possible new handheld gaming system.

