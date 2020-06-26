All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.
Episode 19: Apple unveils iOS 14 / Tim Cook’s fashion sense
At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, which was virtual this year, the tech giant announced the next version of its mobile software, iOS 14. Apple also officially said it’s transitioning away from Intel processors to its own custom ARM-based chips. Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong joins us to talk about the big WWDC developments. And later: Apple introduced a number of innovations at its WWDC keynote. But among the male executives making presentations, there was nothing innovative about the way they dressed. Input news writer Ian Servantes dubbed the men's fits “Big Kohl’s energy.” He joins us to discuss.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Apple announces iOS 14 with widgets on the home screen, iPadOS 14 with Alfred-like search
- The Apple exec wardrobe is Big Kohl's Energy
