Coinbase’s controversial “no politics” policy / A sleek-looking DVR for the radio

Brian Armstrong, CEO of the cryptocurrency company Coinbase, recently outlined the startup’s decision to remain “laser focused on achieving its mission” by avoiding any and all socio-political conversations. Armstrong subsequently released an in-house email outlining a voluntary severance package to any workers uncomfortable with this policy. Input editor Ryan Houlihan and editor in chief Joshua Topolsky join us to discuss the controversy.
And later: Swedish tech company Teenage Engineering has released the OB-4, a “magic radio” capable of rewinding and remixing live radio thanks to a continuous recording function. It’s like a DVR for the radio — except much more beautiful. Ryan and Joshua talk about the sleek device.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about an apolitical CEO and a “magic radio.”
Read the original Input stories here:
- Coinbase CEO offers exit package for those upset by company's apolitical 'mission'
- Teenage Engineering's OB-4 magic radio can rewind and remix live broadcasts
Where to find us:
- Subscribe to Input/Output wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | RadioPublic | Stitcher
- We're hosted and produced by Mark Yarm
- Follow Input on Twitter
- Follow Ryan Houlihan on Twitter
- Follow Joshua Topolsky on Twitter
All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.