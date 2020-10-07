Coinbase’s controversial “no politics” policy / A sleek-looking DVR for the radio

Brian Armstrong, CEO of the cryptocurrency company Coinbase, recently outlined the startup’s decision to remain “laser focused on achieving its mission” by avoiding any and all socio-political conversations. Armstrong subsequently released an in-house email outlining a voluntary severance package to any workers uncomfortable with this policy. Input editor Ryan Houlihan and editor in chief Joshua Topolsky join us to discuss the controversy.

And later: Swedish tech company Teenage Engineering has released the OB-4, a “magic radio” capable of rewinding and remixing live radio thanks to a continuous recording function. It’s like a DVR for the radio — except much more beautiful. Ryan and Joshua talk about the sleek device.

On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about an apolitical CEO and a “magic radio.”

Read the original Input stories here:

