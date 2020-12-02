Comcast will throttle all its internet customers / How Facebook plans to suck up to Joe Biden

Comcast first introduced a data cap on home internet service back in 2012, and in 2016, the company expanded it to 27 out of the 39 states in which it operates. Customers were able to avoid caps for years in Northeastern states where Comcast competes against cap-free Verizon Fios. But Comcast now says the party will end in 2021 as it extends the limits to all customers, regardless of location. Input editor Ryan Houlihan, editor in chief Joshua Topolsky, and news editor Craig Wilson join us to discuss.

And later: While campaigning, President-elect Joe Biden expressed dismay at Facebook’s propensity for letting misinformation thrive. Now the social network is reportedly planning an apology tour of sorts to suck up to Biden and try to avoid being broken up. Ryan, Joshua, and Craig discuss this turn of events.

On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about a couple of greedy tech companies.

