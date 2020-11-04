Cyberpunk 2077 delay spurs death threats / Is Apple developing a search engine?

The release of the open-world, action-adventure title Cyberpunk 2077 has been bumped back yet again, this time to December 10. The latest delay has spurred death threats against the game’s developers. Input editor Ryan Houlihan and editor in chief Joshua Topolsky join us to discuss this sorry state of affairs.

And later: Apple is reportedly devoting increasing resources to the creation of its own search engine to rival the likes of Google. The timing is impeccable given that Google was just hit with a massive antitrust lawsuit alleging its search engine and advertising empires constitute an illegal monopoly. Ryan and Joshua talk about the news.

On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about a postponed video game and a rumored Google search competitor.

