Death to YouTube’s annual Rewind video / How “dadcore” fashion took over

YouTube recently announced that due to 2020’s horribleness, it’s skipping its annual Rewind highlights video. This gave writer Ralph Jones an excuse to look back at YouTube Rewind 2018, the most disliked YouTube video of all time. Input editor Ryan Houlihan and editor in chief Joshua Topolsky join us to discuss Ralph’s piece.
And later: Thanks to the pandemic, this summer saw the world’s hypebeasts quarantined at home with nowhere to flex — and nowhere to turn but comfier shoes. Thus, the rise of so-called dadcore fashion like Crocs. Writer Giovanna Osterman recently explored this trend for Input. Ryan and actual dad Joshua discuss fatherly fits.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about how the pandemic is affecting year-end traditions and our everyday fashion choices.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Why everyone hates YouTube Rewind and is glad COVID killed it
- Forgive me, father: How dad shoes like Crocs took over streetwear
