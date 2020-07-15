All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 26: Elon Musk’s short shorts / Ghislaine Maxwell: secret redditor?

Tesla has a brand-new product: red satin short shorts emblazoned with the word “S3XY” on the rear. The booty shorts sold out right away, so the only place you can get them now is on the resale market. Input senior editor Edgar Alvarez wrote about Elon Musk’s latest foray into fashion. Edgar joins us to discuss. And later: Ghislaine Maxwell stands accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit, groom, and then sexually abuse girls. In the wake of Maxwell’s arrest, some have posited that she’s also a Reddit power user known as u/MaxwellHill. Intrepid editor Ryan Houlihan recently investigated this theory for Input. He joins us to talk about it.

