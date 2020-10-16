Facebook’s long overdue QAnon ban / Adidas’ insane spiderweb sneakers

Facebook recently announced it will ban all Pages, Groups, and Instagram accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy movement. This marks a big step up from the company’s previous policy to ban them only when violence was discussed. Input editor Ryan Houlihan and editor in chief Joshua Topolsky join us to discuss Facebook’s long overdue move.
And later: Adidas recently introduced a concept running shoe dubbed “Strung,” featuring a first-of-its-kind upper material that was developed from the ground up. Adidas is using robots to place yarns in any direction across the shoe – a technique that makes the sneaker feel like part of the runner’s body, not an attachment. Ryan and Joshua discuss these high-tech kicks.
On this episode of Input/Output, we discuss a dangerous conspiracy theory and an innovative running shoe.
