GMC’s Hummer goes electric / BMW unveils its sleek, all-electric iX SUV

GMC’s Hummer — once a symbol of gross excess — is getting an eco-conscious makeover. Beginning in fall 2021, you’ll be able to buy an electric version of the hulking vehicle, though it won’t be cheap. Input news editor Craig Wilson stops by to talk about the new Hummer EVs and what we can expect.

And later: BMW recently unveiled the iX SUV, formerly known as the iNext, an all-electric “sports activity vehicle” that will act as a sort of template for future electric vehicles produced by the German auto giant. The new SUV offers a sleek, minimalist design and a 300-mile range. Input card story editor James Pero joins us to discuss.

On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about two exciting new eco-friendly sport utility vehicles.

Read the original Input stories here:

Where to find us: