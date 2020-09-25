Google disrupts the four-year degree / The sex educators of Instagram

Google is looking to upend the U.S. college education system with its Google Career Certificates program, which will train people for in-demand jobs in only six months without saddling them with mountains of debt. The company says that when it comes to hiring, it will treat these certificates as the equivalent of a four-year degree. Input news writer Mehreen Kasana swings by the show to discuss.
And later: Instagram sex education accounts such as AllBodies are picking up where health class left off. News editor Cheyenne MacDonald explored the world of sex ed on the social media platform and filed a report for Input. She joins us to talk S-E-X.
On this special back-to-school episode of Input/Output, we talk about non-traditional online learning.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Forget college and debt, Google wants to get you skilled in six months
- These internet sex educators are picking up where health class left off
